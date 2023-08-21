National Be an Angel Day encourages good deeds and kindness to others. By supporting those in need and inspiring others to kindness, we display an act of an “angel” here on earth. Offer an ear to listen, a hand to lift them up, or a shoulder to hold them up until they can stand again. Give patience when you least feel like giving it. Hold a hand when there’s nothing else that can be done. Dry a tear.
— National Day Calendar
