The News-Herald’s newest addition is Claire Cornelius. She joins the newsroom to cover sports and outdoor recreation. She’s an Arizona State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Like a lot of new Havasu residents, Claire grew up in Southern California — specifically Santa Clarita -- where she says she enjoyed snowboarding, weightlifting and reading in her spare time.
She’s not a complete newbie to the area, though. Her first visit to Lake Havasu City was in 2019, and she’s been coming back every summer since. She says she’s happy to call the river her home, and she’s looking forward to see what the area has to offer for sports coverage.
