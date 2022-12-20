Editor: Approximately one year ago Bank of America decided to close the local branch here in Lake Havasu City. My wife and I had been customers of B of A for forty-nine years — 20 of those being here in Lake Havasu City. Abruptly B of A opted to leave its local customers high and dry with the closest brick and mortar facility in either Henderson or Kingman. Either of which is a considerable amount of driving time, not to mention the cost of fuel to get there. As a consolation they did leave one ATM kiosk available on Swanson near Serranos Mexican Restaurant. This is a very open spot and ripe for someone to spring a hold up and abscond with someone’s hard earned cash.
Why did B of A shut this branch down? To make people switch over to electronic banking. If people are like my wife and I, we are newcomers to cashing checks or transferring funds through a smart phone. After all, some of us are not literate in the use of all this new fangled technology. It was nice to go into a building and be able to take care of business without having to select from a menu of telephone prompts. Shame on you B of A for letting your faithful customers down. Now Chase will be getting our next 49 years of banking.
