Editor: This virus has taken a large toll on the world, especially in the USA. I really feel for those and their families that have been stricken. What amazes me most though, is that the number of Americans who lost their lives in 2018 to the opioid epidemic was more than three times the number of deaths to date who have lost their lives to Coronavirus. Is the shutdown of thls nation really necessary? The majority of deaths have involved senior citizens with underlying conditions. I’m sorry, I just don’t get it — we’ll be more bankrupt now that ever before.
Tom Askland
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.