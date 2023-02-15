Editor: It was very disappointing to see that HB 2167 did not even get out of committee. This bill would strengthen penalties for fentanyl dealers by making drug-trafficking homicides a class 1 felony. Every day in this country, 220 people die from a drug overdose, along with many more shattered families. By now you have all heard that the definition of insanity is to continue to do the same thing over and over and expect a different result. Yet we continue to do the same thing over and over by allowing illegal drugs to stream across our open border and kill our kids. This is despite the best efforts of our law enforcement personnel. Having worked with recovering addicts for several years they all tell me how easy it is to obtain drugs if you have the money. And often, the way to get money is to commit a crime or become a dealer. The dealer who sold the lethal drug to Ashley Dunn had 14 felony counts against her. And yet efforts to toughen penalties like HB 2167 get voted down that may have prevented the tragedy. It is not only insane, it is outrageous. I urge every citizen to contact the legislators who voted against the bill and express their deep dissatisfaction.
Tom Benson
