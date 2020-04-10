Editor: The mayor and City Council members need to put the well-being of the residents of this city first, over the visitors who support their businesses. The hotels and gas stations/mini marts used extensively by the visitors continue to cater to out-of-town individuals, non-stop. Large groups on boats launched by trucks with out-of-state plates and large groups of construction workers continue non stop while the local restaurant workers are unemployed and the rest of us are told to stay home. Maybe I should just “visit,” and then the city will put me first. The city may have dodged the virus bullet this time but only time will tell now. The residents of the city would have been a lot safer if we tried to control the influx of out of state people, most of which came from areas with high infection rates. If you want to represent and protect the residents who elected you, please close the launching ramps to all individuals who do not have a local Arizona ID and make non-essential businesses close as outlined by the state, not just the restaurants. If we take strong measures now like other states have, there will be plenty of time in the near future for all to enjoy Havasu. In the mean time you lost my vote.
Tom Boyd
Lake Havasu City
