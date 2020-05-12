Editor: After my last letter to the editor concerning the mayor and council putting visitors and businesses over local residents during the pandemic, the mayor reached out to me.
I give him credit. He explained his discussions with the governor to address the vast number of folks coming into Havasu disregarding their own no-travel orders and some of the options discussed at the city level including restrictions on Site Six, but these options were not implemented (beyond restricting mooring in the channel) for various reasons.
Mainly he believed the actions would conflict with the governor’s order or the governor did not grant the city with the necessary authority. I believe there were a couple of errors made by our city leaders. First, there was little effort by our elected officials to publicly state that our residents come first, and second the elected officials took the easy way out. Elected leaders need to listen to their citizens, solve problems and make hard decisions, not take the easy way out.
Tom Boyd
Lake Havasu City
