Editor: I saw the mayor’s post Saturday in the “Next Door” app reminding everyone to “continue putting travel plans on hold and stay home.” I see he doesn’t believe that this applies to the residents of Phoenix, California, or other areas that are under no-travel orders also. The message tells Havasu residents to stay home, but if you are from out of the area, Havasu is open for business. I am sure certain hotels like that message. These folks are from areas where virus cases are still growing and when they come they leave the virus on our gas pumps, in our grocery stores and around our businesses for our residents to contract. Get a backbone, be a leader and call the governors of Arizona and California as well as the state and federal elected officials and tell them that the residents of Havasu deserve the same protections as other areas and that we are closed to visitors for the time being. The number of cases is growing and we are encouraging those from areas with higher infection rates to come to Havasu and play. I think it’s time for a new mayor and City Council who do not put their businesses above their elected duties in the city. I know he will say he doesn’t have the authority, but at least try sending a strong message. Remember, perception is everything and our perception of these actions is not good.
Tom Boyd
Lake Havasu City
