Editor: Here is my little bitty small issue with the whole “let us all be united again” from Joe Biden. For the last four-plus years, the Democrats have gone scorched earth on the Republican party. They have salted the fields and now want to grow crops. We remember; the protests the day of/after inauguration, the 4 years of vicious personal attacks, “not our president” and the “Resistance…”, being called racist and evil, Maxine Walters telling followers to harass Trump supporters in department stores and gas stations, the President’s press secretary being chased out of a restaurant, Trump supporters getting doxed, and fired from jobs, riots, looting and desecrating statues, a liberal “comedian” holding up the president’s severed head, a play in Central Park paid with public funding, showing the killing of President Trump, Robert de Niro yelling “F**k Trump” at the Tony Awards and getting a standing ovation, Trump being accused of being a Russian spy and the media going with it, non-stop in your face lies and open cover-ups from the media, the partisan impeachment, the President and his staff being spied on, The Republican congressmen shot on a ball field, every so-called comedy show turn into nothing but a Trump ridicule and hate fest, the attempted destruction of Brett Kavanaugh. and best of all the non-stop hypocrisy of the democrats, media and Hollywood elites. the list goes on and on.
So Joe Biden, take your “lets be united” and shove it,
Tom Boyd
Lake Havasu City
