Editor: This great country of ours needs help and requires new leadership to help do it, and when I say new leadership, I don’t mean present or prior leadership like Trump or Biden or anyone like them but one that has a positive vision of what this country once was and what it can return to.

We need someone like a Ronald Reagan or John Kennedy to get us back on track, not only here but on the world stage as we have slid downwards on both fronts over the years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.