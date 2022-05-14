Editor: I am a 73-year-old Navy Vietnam vet and an Independent. I look at the person and their views and beliefs rather than what party they are affiliated with.
But in today’s world we have a tendency of lumping people into political parties, primarily Republican vs. Democrat, right vs. left and so on.
I ask, are we not capable of thinking on our own anymore, independent of what others want us to believe?
I will be the first to admit that I do not like what former GOP president Trump is doing to this country with his lies and his threat to our Democracy, but I also do not believe Democrat President Biden has been right on everything either. Far from it.
It seems as though if you’re a Republican you’re hated by the Democrats and vise versa. Why? I’ve actually seen friendships break up solely due to party line. Again, can’t we put politics aside and not let it interfere with our daily lives.
I firmly believe our so-called leaders are afraid of saying what they truly believe, such as crossing Trump, because they fear losing an election.
What kind of a leader is that? More like a puppet if you really think about it. In a nutshell, I’m asking do we as a democratic society with laws and our freedom really want one person to have that much power and control over our lives?
I don’t, and I don’t care who it may be. Think about it.
Tom Ciardullo
Lake Havasu City
