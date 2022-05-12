Editor: If I could talk with the president, my comments to him would be: You’re telling us that Russian President Putin is mostly responsible for our inflation issues. In March 2022 inflation had risen to 7.8%, long before the Ukraine conflict started. The 7.8% does not include fuel and food.
Ah, fuel (energy): The day you took office, you cancelled the Keystone pipeline, shut down Anwar in Alaska and piled restrictions on fracking, leases, etc. The “market” read this as not good for the energy sector. Gas prices started to rise and kept rising, now at double that it was on January 19, 2021. Please stop with the “look over here” speeches, to distract from the real issues created by this administration we have to deal with daily and put things back the way they were on January 19, 2021.
Also, tell your people to stop putting lies on your teleprompter.
Tom Crager
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.