Editor: Regarding the latest covid variant that is “sweeping” the USA, we hear a ton of medical advice and all manner of scary stories about this extended “pandemic.” Even the “president” is getting more forceful with his mandates.
The missing data about this new pandemic, what is it really doing? How bad is it really? This paper’s above the fold story about the variant had nine different references, all given in percentages — percentages of what? How many deaths? How many hospital beds left? What is the real story? 100 percent of nothing still equals zero. In other words, and not to discount all the sick peoples’ discomfort, but is it any worse than a regular flu season that we have every year?
A suspicion I have: These socialists (i.e. Bernie Sanders) and others would love to keep this unsettling regime going right up to the mid-terms. They are not looking good and will probably lose the House and Senate since they have not accomplished a single thing that has made this country stronger and safer. I do not have to list their failures because we all know what they are.
Tom Crager
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Joe Biden, the elected President, by 50% of this country , whose ratings in the dumper, along with his mental capacity, is clueless as to what is really going on in this country. Congratulations...you got what you asked for.
Again one of our uneducated county residents demonstrates a distinct lack of knowledge about socialism. President Biden - the man elected by the American people to replace a fascist fool - is doing an outstanding job of protecting all of us while making certain everyone is represented, not just the wealthy.
Bob, once again you are dismissing a writers views as: “a distinct lack of knowledge about socialism”. Your comments captivated my interest; therefore, I’m wondering if you would be so kind to enlighten us with your definition of socialism?
Thank you,
Jim
