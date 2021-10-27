Editor: I sure agree with the paper’s Oct. 19 editorial on National Monuments. President Obama’s administration chose to protect Bears Ears and nearby areas that contain archaeological sites, and that’s fine with me. The territory they included, though, was way overkill, including 100 miles big from the San Juan River in the south all the way north to near Moab, Utah.
The laws in 1906 governing National Monuments is ‘use the minimum amount of land to achieve the goal’ and to protect what is needed. The government wanted to take away as much BLM land as possible, denying the general public many recreational choices. Also, selected land BLM could lease to energy companies to help keep my fuel prices closer to $2 a gallon instead of the $4 they are today.
I have hiked the Cedar Mesa Bears Ears archaeological areas for many years before and after Obama. Mostly what I saw pre-National Monument days were pristine cliff dwellings and Native American rock art panels along with other beautiful recreational choices. I can prove these observations with thousands of dated photographs taken along the way. All Utah would need to preserve this beauty is a qualified team of State Site Stewards.
That’s how we do it here in Arizona, so give the land back to the people!
Tom Crager
Lake Havasu City
