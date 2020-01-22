Editor: Lawlessness is taking the law into your own hands! It doesn’t matter to me if you are President of the United States or an “average” citizen. Passionately opposing a law is your right but ignoring it or actively subverting the law is not your right.
The worst kind of law breaker is one in a position of authority. They unfortunately teach us laws don’t matter if I don’t agree with them. We cannot tolerate this kind of behavior and maintain a civil, respectful and democratic society instead we seriously risk it being transformed into a society filled with chaos and anarchy.
Most of us would agree that someone driving 90 miles an hour down the highway flying a banner off their bumper saying “I hate speed limits” should not be allowed to use this form of protest against speed limits even if no one gets hurt in the process because in reality someone could get hurt there are tolerable and intolerable limits to protest. I feel the same way about brandishing guns; they are a serious attempt to intimidate those you disagree with.
We are blessed to have the right of free speech including the freedom of the press, the right to peaceful assembly and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. You can actively work to remove a legislator from office if they have voted for a law you don’t agree with. In many states you can start an initiative to overturn a law or create a new law.
You can challenge the law in our courts. There are numerous lawful manners to seek change to a law you disagree with; lawlessness should not be substituted for them.
Tom Fitzsimmons
Lake Havasu City
