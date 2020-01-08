Editor: An article worthy of your consideration appeared in the Washington Post on Nov. 22 entitled “When a deep red town’s only grocery closed, city hall opened its own store. Just don’t call it ‘socialism.’” The author of the piece, Antonia Noori Farzan, describes how a rural community in Northern Florida, Baldwin, which voted for Trump by a margin of 68% was left either to have no local grocery store after exhaustive efforts to find someone to open the recently shuttered IGA store or start a local government operated grocery store. The author also relays the case of two rural communities in the state of Kansas that have also faced the same circumstance and choice.
I call it a case for pragmatism. We are too divided into camps; it is socialism versus capitalism and conservatism versus liberalism and Republicans versus Democrats. The vilification of some ism we don’t agree with and the extreme antagonism against those who might hold those views has reached feverish levels damaging our national well-being. I still think most of us are a pragmatic people and we would be a wise nation to once again embrace our pragmatism and reject the divisiveness sown by those who seek power, money and the destruction of our democratic nation.
The grocery store in Baldwin and those in Kansas aren’t socialist by design or option they came into being out of necessity. They were a choice people made to either have a service or not and they chose to have the service and for the most part they didn’t second guess it as an ideological fight, it was a practical need. This is at the heart of practicality and functionalism, a need is identified, you determine the options available and try the ones that seems best and adjust your choice.
Tom Fitzsimmons
Lake Havasu City
Lipstick on a pig. Socialism is socialism, period.
