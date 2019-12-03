Editor: The citizens of the USA and those who love freedom and democracy have a common enemy and his name is Vladimir Putin. A Soviet Union KGB foreign intelligence officer for 16 years, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before resigning in 1991 to enter politics and after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1996 he joined President Boris Yeltsin’s administration where he served as director of the FSB, the KGB’s successor agency, and then as prime minister. He became acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, when Yeltsin resigned. He has essentially been head of the Russian government ever since. He has no lost love for the USA, freedom and democracy. He wants to rebuild the former Soviet empire or failing that to exert control over all the nations surrounding Russia.
How does he seek to do this? As a former KBG agent Putin was schooled in the acts of sabotage, propaganda technics and campaigns of lies and disinformation. His primary goals using these techniques are three-fold.
He seeks to weaken our nation by fermenting hyper-partisanship with the result we turn on one another including our once highly respected intelligence agency as the enemy not him and he seeks to weaken our relationships with all of our allies including those former Republics of the Soviet empire.
Putin’s techniques work because he and those who at best inadvertently or at worst with malfeasance use those technics to sow such discord in our nation that we have come to view those who don’t adhere to the “party” line as traitors to our nation. He doesn’t favor one political party over the other he simply uses them and their followers to create hyper-partisanship destroying our working democracy thereby making our government look dysfunctional and weak to ourselves and to other nations.
Tom Fitzsimmons
Lake Havasu City
Putin’s return on investment from Trump’s presidency has been significant.
Here are twelve ways Putin has received his payout:
1. Putin’s Goal: Weaken and divide the transatlantic alliance. Putin’s Payout:Trump undermines US relationships with European allies and calls the US’s commitment to NATO into question.
2 Putin’s Goal: Degrade the European Union and foster pro-Russian political movements. Putin’s Payout:Trump attacks the EU and actively supports anti-EU, Kremlin-backed parties.
3. Putin’s Goal: Disrupt American leadership and dominance of the global economic order. Putin’s Payout: Trump is eagerly pushing for an all-out trade war with Europe
4 Putin’s Goal: Build global resentment and distrust towards the US and stoke anti-American sentiment. Putin’s Payout: America’s closest allies are explicitly suspicious and distrusting of the US because of Trump’s rhetoric and actions.
5 Putin’s Goal: Relieve economic and domestic political pressure from US sanctions on Russia. Putin’s Payout: Trump tries to roll back, impede, and blunt the impact of sanctions at every step.
6 Putin’s Goal: Legitimize his regime in the eyes of the world. Putin’s Payout: Trump repeatedly praises and defends Putin, lending the credibility of the US presidency to Putin’s standing.
7 Putin’s Goal: Revive Russia’s status as a great power and gain international recognition for its illegal seizure of Crimea. Putin’s Payout:Trump publicly says that Crimea is part of Russia and calls for Russia to be welcomed back into the international community with no concessions.
8 Putin’s Goal: Continue to sow discord in Western democracies and avoid repercussions for interfering in American and European elections. Putin’s Payout: Trump dismisses Russian interference and has done nothing to prevent future interference, putting him at odds with his own intelligence community.
9 Putin’s Goal: Soften America’s adversarial stance toward Russia. Putin’s Payout: Trump is shifting the Republican Party’s generations-long hawkish views on Russia.
10 Putin’s Goal: Destabilize the US from within. Putin’s Payout: Trump attacks US institutions while driving divisive politics and eroding democratic norms.
11 Putin’s goal: Advance the Kremlin’s narrative to shape global perceptions. Putin’s payout: Trump has repeatedly, and inexplicably, parroted Kremlin talking points across a range of global issues.
12 Putin’s goal: Undermine international norms and democratic values abroad. Putin’s payout: Trump has repeatedly failed to respond to human rights violations or support democracy abroad, creating a more permissive environment for autocrats to crack down.
The pattern is clear: Putin has received—and continues to receive—a good payout on his investment in Trump’s campaign.
Putin's plan and the Democratic plan seem one-in-the-same.
We’re you dropped on your head as an infant?
