Editor: The "Our View" editorial of March 10 is absurd. The opinion piece suggests that instead of trying to contain COVID-19 (aka coronavirus), it might be better if the public were just exposed to it.
Today's News-Herald argues that since COVID-19 doesn't kill as many people as Ebola and since we're not even sure of COVID-19's death rate, let's stop trying to contain this flu and just let it run its course. The News-Herald figures that the rest of us may make enough antibodies to survive.
It's true that the current COVID-19 death rate of between 3 to 4% (according to the World Health Organization) will probably be lower. However, we do know for certain that COVID-19 is much more deadly for those over 60 years old. Contrary to what the News-Herald suggests, for the elderly there is no prevention and there is no cure for this, or any, age group.
In addition, the News-Herald suggests government conspiracies ("Is the US government not telling something?") and believes that what is currently being done to stop COVID-19 isn't working.
Conspiracies? I can only imagine that the next News-Herald op-ed will be titled "Contrails and Coronavirus: The Truth Revealed".
On the other hand, it's true that quarantines won't stop COVID-19 or any disease. At most these measures slow the disease. However, this can prevent more deaths until the epidemic burns itself out. Isn't saving lives better than saving markets?
Finally, the News-Herald paraphrases the President's statement that flu deaths don't cause economies to crash — again suggesting something more is afoot here, but without naming names. So who's to blame? The Media? Democrats? Or how about the misinformation dispensed by the President's "hunches" that directly contradicts the government's own health experts?
Tom Hughes
Lake Havasu City
How to protect yourself from the coronavisus
1) Wash hands often
2) Avoid touching face
3) Cough into sleeve
4) DON’T LISTEN TO THE IMPEACHED TRUMP!
