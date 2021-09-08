Editor: Wake up, America. Your country is run by socialists and communists, not Americans.
What American would allow open borders to allow criminals, rapists, and drug smugglers into their country? What American would free criminals onto our streets? What American would leave fellow American’s in harm’s way? What American would saddle future generations with trillions of debt? Not one Democrat stood up and voted against the ridiculous Pelosi agenda. You can call the Democrats, but don’t call them Americans!
Tom Konhe
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
So Tom Konhe, what you are saying is that Americans who don't agree with your agenda, should not call themselves American. We should wake up? Socialist and Communist? You sound like a relic from McCarthyism. Joe McCarthy is gone, so is Roy Cohn, Donald Trump's mentor, and so is Donald Trump for that matter. America voted for a different approach to our issues. It's time you wake up. If you want people to take you seriously, start by being more rational in your letters to the editor, because I read nothing to make me think you have anything more to say than just the typical trite from yet another typical local Republican hack. It's getting old.
