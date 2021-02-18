Editor: Just received my annual registration notice via email and noticed that the public safety fee of $32 is still included within the cost of the registration. If I’m not mistaken I thought that this fee was going to be abolished due to non-voter approval. Lawmakers felt it necessary to impose this fee under the guise of public safety.
This is just another way for our duly elected leaders to get too the taxpayers and to try and panic Arizona citizens into accepting this imposed tax without a vote of the people. I am now being taxed $372.19 annually for a 2017 vehicle. This does include the safety fee but I don’t feel any safer, just short of some of my money.
Let’s ask our State representatives to finally repeal this arbitrary taxation without representation.
Tom Parlett
Lake Havasu City
