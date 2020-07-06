Editor: Anyone who has successfully completed a college statistics class knows that it is not only the math but the common sense of finding the flaws in the analysis of the information brought together. With the covid-19 the biggest flaw was comparing the death rate to that of tested hospital walk-ins.
Whereas the flu statistics are based on death rate compared to an estimated 30 to 40 million people who get the flu annually. Per last Friday’s Today’s News-Herald, it is now believed an estimated 20 million people have had covid-19 in the United States. With 130,000 deaths it brings the death rate to .006 compared to .0017 of the regular flu. Still covid-19 has a death rate over three times more than the regular flu. Now keep in mind there is no current vaccine for covid-19 mixed with the process of determining who goes on the covid-19 death list. It seems we have been very aggressive in adding questionable patients to that list. With those facts put together we can be assured that if at all, the death rate for covid-19 is just barely above the regular flu. That should be of great relief to Americans, yet some will be angered by these facts. I see our politicians walking a fine line in trying to please all who they represent. I appreciate the hard choices that Mayor Sheehy has had to make, and applaud him on his well-educated choices. I suspect he did quite well in his statistics class.
Tom Roger
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Tom Rogers - Even statisticians fudge the numbers, huh?
While the impact of flu varies, it places a substantial burden on the health of people in the United States each year. CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9 million – 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 – 61,000 deaths annually since 2010.
We already have twice the annual deaths of the flu and it's only been a little over 4 months...
