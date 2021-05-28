Editor: I just read that our mayor and City Council approved a $44,000 (approximately 30%) pay raise for our city manager. Is this the same city manager who was spotted at Mexican resort around a year ago partying with a recently fired LHCPD employee?
Is this the same city manager that the mayor and City Council meet with in closed session and instead of firing him place him on double secret probation and a re-training program?
I always thought that top administrators like CEOs were hired for their experience, education, leadership skills, decision making ability and high moral values.
Never embarrassing your employer should also be on the list of qualifications. Why would the top dog ever need re-training unless of course they were a poor choice from the start? When leaders fail you terminate them and replace them with qualified competent professionals.
Now just a few months after ending probation the city manager is rewarded with a nearly 30% pay raise. Exactly what has he done to justify such an exceptional increase?
He should have been fired months ago and replaced by a professional who would not be an embarrassment to our great city.
What is equally hard to understand is how only one of our elected city officials voted against this pay raise.
What kind of message does this send to the remaining hard working loyal city employees who represent the city in a professional manner? I would much rather see my tax dollars being spent filling shortages in our emergency service departments than spiking the salary of this mistake of a city manager.
Tom Sauter
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
