Editor: This year is the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment in Congress.
The ERA still has not been enacted, despite being ratified by three-fourths of the states. The filibuster in the Senate is the only thing that stands between 168 million American women and gaining equality with men.
If women had equality, they would have the right to bodily autonomy, equal pay and a constitutional guarantee of protection against discrimination.
Instead of having piecemeal laws that protect women in certain states, the laws would be uniform throughout the nation. Many older arguments against the ERA no longer stand, although it took decades to enact laws that protected women’s rights and that eliminated laws that hurt women.
Enshrining the ERA into the Constitution would mean that states could never take away those rights again, a fact that is more important than ever as political wrangling endangers the very lives of women in Republican-led states. Among 193 UN member states, 85% have a constitutional provision for gender equality, but the United States is not one of them. It is 100 years late, but the passage of the ERA needs to happen now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.