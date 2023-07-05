Editor: This year is the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment in Congress.

The ERA still has not been enacted, despite being ratified by three-fourths of the states. The filibuster in the Senate is the only thing that stands between 168 million American women and gaining equality with men.

