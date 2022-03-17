Editor: I keep reading opinions not based on facts:
• Climate change has been happening for billions of years without any human help and will continue long after we are extinct.
• Electric vehicles are only for the well to do; the rest are stuck with internal combustion. I’d love to see a B-2 electric bomber, or an electric tank.
• Minimum wage of $15+ an hour just made everything cost more.
• Our current president and vice president; thanks for the memories of a great country ruined by weakness and a hideous laugh.
To our military past and present, thank you all.
To all the libs and conservatives: The constant bickering only weakens us further. Do something positive, say something positive, America First before it’s too late.
Tony Becker
Lake Havasu City
I recall Democrats and liberal media, for no reason other than they hated the guy and his conservative policies, hammering our great President Donald Trump before he ever took office. They did so 24/7 for over 4 years. Well, it's payback time, baby. Joe Biden and cackling Kamala Harris are destroying this country, and those that voted them in are also responsible. We're about to enter WWIII and these 2 Democrat goons are leading us there. Democrats said that Donald Trump would be the one. That's a fact, Jack. Well the heat is on ole Joe and he's about to blow. Will Kamala be up to the task of running this country? If you say yes to that you're dreaming. I doubt that she even believes she can!
Here's something positive -
One thing that could have an immediate effect on gas prices would be for oil companies to show some patriotism and take a portion of their billions in taxpayer subsidies, along with massive profits made from the war and lower gas prices. This makes much more sense than the uneducated who keep bleating for the President to open federal lands for drilling, an effort that could take, literally, years to produce anything.
