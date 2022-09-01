Editor: It truly saddens me how many visitors to LHC venture out into our desert hiking trails only to end up hospitalized or dead from the effects of our desert climate and their ill preparedness.

This letter is not a condemnation but a warning for those who may have family or friends visit during warmer months. Please save and share it with them when they tell you they’re going for a hike.

