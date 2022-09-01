Editor: It truly saddens me how many visitors to LHC venture out into our desert hiking trails only to end up hospitalized or dead from the effects of our desert climate and their ill preparedness.
This letter is not a condemnation but a warning for those who may have family or friends visit during warmer months. Please save and share it with them when they tell you they’re going for a hike.
Prior to retiring from the LHCFD in January of this year I spent the last nine years of my career at fire station 3.
Crews assigned to this sta respond to SARA Park trails for injured, lost or heat compromised individuals regularly.
From my first hand experience the following commonalities existed in nearly all rescues involving heat related emergencies and/or those who died on our trails.
1. All were from out of state
2. All rescues were for hikers (not mountain bikers or trail runners)
3. Unfamiliar with our trail system (got lost)
4. Most start too late in the day
5. Ran out of hydration fluids
6. Not staying together as a group
7. Failed to stop, seek shade and call for help sooner when they began to feel compromised
Remove even one of these and I believe it likely changes the entire outcome.
Taking part in outdoor recreation on open public lands takes planning, preparation and personal responsibility regardless of activity. Far too many people are lured to these trails I believe because of their prominence on social media apps, LHC visitor sites and their ease of access.
Establishing a well defined trail marking system is long overdue and will most definitely aid those wanting to safely venture out onto these trails.
