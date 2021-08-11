Editor: Here we are in the middle of a horrible drought and President Biden keeps letting illegals cross the border. In order not to die, some are given water. Are we supposed to be handing out water when there are homeless vets that could use water? Instead we are giving it away like Americans don’t come first. Are the wells dry in all other countries? I don’t read anything about a drought in any other country except ours. Legal citizens should come first and that includes our farmers and ranchers.
Treva Bekic
Lake Havasu City
