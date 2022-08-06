Editor: Nancy Pelosi’s home district includes San Francisco. StarKist Tuna’s headquarters are in San Francisco. StarKist is owned by Del Monte Foods & is a major contributor to Pelosi. StarKist is the major employer in American Samoa employing 75% of the Samoan work force. Paul Pelosi, Nancy’s husband, owns $17 million dollars of StarKist stock.
In January, 2007 when the minimum wage was increased from $5.15 to $7.25, Pelosi had American Samoa exempted from the increase so Del Monte would not have to pay the higher wage. This would make Del Monte products less expensive than it’s competitors. When the huge bailout bill was passed, Pelosi added an earmark to the final bill adding $33 million for an economic development credit in American Samoa. Pelosi has called the Trump Administration corrupt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.