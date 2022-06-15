Editor: It's pretty crazy all this talk about regulating guns. Why not start with the border first. If you don't think the cartels are sending guns across the border, wake up. They are very much in charge of our country right now and Biden let it happen. Along with drugs, rapes and crimes against children. If we want to be safe, stop the lawlessness at the border.
Treva Bekic
Lake Havasu City
