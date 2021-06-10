Editor: There is not any benefit to any taxpayer to allow 100,000 illegals into what is supposed to be a law abiding country. But it will benefit the drug cartels, human smugglers and child predators. I would never go to another country and not abide by their laws. If I did I would probably wind up in prison, not given a free room, free food and free legal advice.
Treva Bekic
Lake Havasu City
(7) comments
A Major point in helping all the "ILLEGALS" entry into Our Country is to get them signed up Voting Democrat.
What a Pathetic excuse for a Political Party.[thumbdown]
From our friends in Germany: “ According to the report, by “Deutsche Bank “ US macro policy and, indeed, the very role of government in the economy, is undergoing its biggest shift in direction in 40 years. In turn we are concerned that it will bring about uncomfortable levels of inflation.” That could be deemed an understatement considering that the U.S. economy is already experiencing “uncomfortable” inflation. Consider: Based on the most recent inflation report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “In April, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.8 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis; rising 4.2 percent over the last 12 months.” An annual inflation rate of 4.2 percent is more than “uncomfortable.” But the looming threat of inflation seems to have fallen on deaf ears in Washington, D.C., over the past year, as Congress has supercharged spending to levels unseen since World War II.” Very scary, indeed! [thumbdown][crying] Deaton
Let’s see, today’s headlines in “Real Clear Politics”: Consumer prices up 5% in May (INFLATION), Record high 180,000 illegal immigrants crossed southern border in May 2021 becoming an instant drain on public assistance, Guatemalan President tells VP “giggling” Harris on her search for “root causes” that migration crisis is direct result of Slow Joe’s re- unification vow! Keystone Pipeline canceled following Slow Joe’s refusal to budge on permits! AAA gas prices in Mohave County, AZ average ($3.29/gallon!) Yup, “Slow Joe and the Dims” (great name for a rock & roll band) have certainly done a fine job and to think it’s only been six months, heck, just think what he can do in three and a half more years, yikes? [thumbdown][scared] Deaton
bigblob is right for a change
Might be sad, but it is true.
You have such a sad view of the world one can only feel sorry for you. You want to know who "benefits" from the undocumented. The "good honest" businessman who hires them at low wage and threatens them with ICE at every turn. Want to reduce the number of undocumented,start locking up the low-life scum who hire them.
[thumbup] It is a rare day when I can agree with you, but today is one of those days!
