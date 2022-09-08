“The Queen is dead. Long live the King.” Some would add to that traditional and ringing appeal, “God save the monarchy.”
It may not need saving, but the British monarchy won’t be the same. Queen Elizabeth II was a one-off, as they say.
Thank you for reading!
“The Queen is dead. Long live the King.” Some would add to that traditional and ringing appeal, “God save the monarchy.”
It may not need saving, but the British monarchy won’t be the same. Queen Elizabeth II was a one-off, as they say.
Elizabeth kept her promise. The promise she made on her 21st birthday, “I declare before you all, that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of that great imperial family to which we all belong.”
She kept to the letter and the spirit of that promise.
Through all these decades of convulsive change, Elizabeth has been as constant as the Rock of Gibraltar, one of the remnants of the time when the sun really didn’t set on the British Empire.
Elizabeth wasn’t a great mind, a visionary, or even a woman who understood a great deal of what she saw and was told. Arguably, she wasn’t even a very good mother. But she was, every day of her long, long reign, the embodiment of that word from the days of empire “duty.”
Elizabeth did her duty every day of her life and did it completely.
Save for the funeral of the beloved Elizabeth, one can expect a huge loss of stature by the monarchy. Charles, the new king, is an odd duck. He has good intentions, but he does not inspire. His son, the future King William, has yet to prove that he is more than an average young man with a strong-willed wife, the future Queen Catherine.
The monarchy will survive because Brits like it, not the way they came to love Elizabeth but because it is a useful institution.
And, in a time of wobbly political leadership, institutions are an important shock absorber to democracy’s vagaries.
— Tribune News Service
After the FBI search for classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Flo…
Editor: All I know about farming is that they depend on water, truck drivers, and …
Remember the twitching girls in upstate New York? About a decade ago, more than a …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.