Editor: Regarding the recent city-wide zoning changes doubling the previous 15-foot building height requirement to 30 feet despite complaints from me and others, it seems that the only complaints that matter to this city are the ones from wealthy golf-course homeowners! We bought our home nearly 30 years ago (and our parents were pioneers also) specifically because it offered a panoramic lake view that appeared at the time to be unable to be obstructed (and still would be, had the height limits remained at 15 feet!) Now, however, four two-story monstrosities have been built on the block adjacent to ours, and the lake view we did have to the south is now completely gone. Not only has this disastrous development covered a good amount of our lake view, it has also no doubt decreased our property value!
Avaricious builders are always looking to make fast money, and the city leaders appear to share their greed by allowing these egregious height limit changes. When the sign was posted at the end of the street announcing the upcoming building code changes, it was tipped over in the sand and thus was missed by a lot of us who live in the area. When a city ruling stands to have an adverse effect on any homeowners, the city should send each and every address a notice of hearings and/or permanent city decisions. Those challenging the ruling should have ample time to file a formal complaint!
I will be watching with great interest to see if Mr. Matzdorff’s appeal succeeds or fails. I suggest that every homeowner with a lake view do the same.
Tricia Warren
Lake Havasu City
Gosh, maybe you should have bought up all of the property between you and the Lake.
