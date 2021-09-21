Editor: Why start on the low side? Let’s go for the terms of senators and representatives in the swamp.
So many of them would not know what to do if they could not do this job. Many of them know no other life. Time for them to view life from another angle like a real job! How do we start?
Trish Beman
Lake Havasu City
