Editor: I’ve had several calls from people wondering how they can find out about getting their shot. I’ve been telling them if they subscribed to the paper that info is in it everyday.
My concern is this great urgency to get all the seniors protected. I understood the urgency for all the people that are our first-line defenders, etc but why are we seniors the next group they want to protect? Why not make sure all the teachers are protected from the virus so that they can get all the children back in school? The children are the ones that are really been so hurt by this Virus, coved-19 or what ever we are calling it this week. I’m an 84-year-old senior but I will gladly give my place in line to an educator.
Let’s turn this around and protect those who have not lived much of life yet and can help with getting things back half way to normal again. Teachers will have some protection after they receive their shots and can educate the students without the worry of what they will feel like at the end of the day. There will always be some worry of course but life will be a bit better for everyone when the kids are back at school and parents can work without worrying about the lack of education for their family.
Trish Beman
Lake Havasu City
