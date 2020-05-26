The coronavirus pandemic has beamed a spotlight on Iran’s barbaric practice of hostage diplomacy. In this dirty game, U.S. and Australian citizens along with dual Iranian European nationals are jailed in Tehran on trumped-up charges in hope of bargaining for some political gain.
With coronavirus running rampant in Iran, news reports claim that Tehran may be set to release U.S. Navy veteran Michael White, 48, a cancer survivor who contracted the virus in an Iranian prison.
Arrested while visiting his Iranian girlfriend, he had been serving a 10-year sentence since 2018 for “insulting Iran’s supreme leader” before being furloughed to the Swiss Embassy, and Iran has indicated they want a swap for Iranian prisoners held in the U.S.
Yet, the White case is just a reminder that there are also three other Americans being held, and at least eight dual nationals from the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Austria, and Sweden. Just last week, a French Iranian female academic was sentenced to six years for “conspiracy.”
“They are just hostages to be used for political negotiations,” says Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran.
But now is the moment, as Tehran’s lifting of inadequate coronavirus restrictions propels a resurgence, for an international campaign demanding that Tehran release these hostages — before any of them perishes from the disease.
I have been especially moved by the cases of two women, one from Britain and the second from Australia.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an aid worker with the Thomson Reuters Foundation in London, was arrested with her 22-month-old daughter in April 2016 on her way home from visiting her parents in Tehran. She was sentenced to five years on vague “security” charges.
And then there is Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British Australian scholar and Melbourne University professor who has been sentenced to 10 years for “espionage.” She has spent nearly two years in solitary in a bathroom-like cell in the secretive Ward 2-A in Evin prison, run by Iran’s hardline Revolutionary Guard Corps — even though Iranian law states that prisoners should be transferred to long-term wards after they’ve been sentenced.
So what is to be done for these two women, along with the other U.S. and Western hostages? There have been hostage exchanges in the past between Iran and Washington.
If there is a way to quietly exchange Iranians held on visa or sanctions violations for U.S. hostages, it is worthwhile to save lives. Ditto for sending more humanitarian aid in exchange.
But ransom begets ransom, and the coronavirus crisis offers the opportunity to take a more principled stand.
“The biggest mistake of Western governments,” says Ghaemi, “is that they never come together in a united front against Iran’s machinations.”
He believes it is time for such a coalition to activate the United Nations’ international convention against hostage-taking to show this is an unacceptable game.
At a time when the White House is ratcheting up sanctions against Tehran, and relations with most Western allies are sour, such a united stand seems highly unlikely. Yet, unless Iran learns that hostage-taking will shame them, not benefit them, this practice will go on.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
