It’s not time to panic about climate change. It’s past time. Usually, panic is the wrong response to almost every situation. It implies irrational overreaction to threats, often producing unproductive or harmful handling of them.

Yet, the existential threat that climate change poses to life on Earth and the very planet itself requires at least an element of panic as a catalyst to a meaningful, sustained response.

James Totcke

“It’s not time to panic about climate change. It’s past time.”

Really! Yes our planet has experienced consecutive so-called “HOT” day, but it has also experienced consecutive cold days, rainy days and dry days. We have also experienced floods, droughts, earth quakes, tornados, hurricanes and devastating fires. These are all normal process that have been occurring for tens of thousands of years before man ever set foot on this planet!

So what we should really be panicking over are self-proclaimed climate experts and wacky politicians that create climate crises out of every naturally occurring event and destroy the economy by mandating unproven “Not Ready for Prime Time” technology that actually produces more carbon when manufactured then it would reduce in a 100 years of service.

As to “Climate Anxiety or Eco-Anxiety”; what do you expect when you have “Chicken Little Alarmist” such as AOC, Bernie Sanders and collection of other left wing looney tunes running around claiming we are all going die in ten years? The increase in reported eco-anxiety cases is “NOT” evidence that a climate crises actually exists; it is evidence of the harm this politically motivated disinformation campaign is having on young culpable people!

If any of you actually believe that the climate is going eradicate this planet in ten years, I have some Swamp Land I’d like to sell you so you can build a “Basic Untouchable Livable Lodging Shelter” (also known as B S).

Jim

