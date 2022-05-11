Editor: I will not give an opinion on abortion or any other current hot issue. I will however point out a possible scenario if each state becomes the arbiter of abortion, same sex marriage, etc.
Note that the USA stands for the “UNITED States of America.” Not all members of a family always agree but we do our best to remain a family.
The science fiction-like scenario will be that some states will allow abortions and some will not. There will be other states that allow gay marriage. Gays might move to those states. People who believe in the right to abortion may consider a permanent move to the states where it is permitted. Perhaps we will have states that allow only certain religions. Perhaps we will form something like “the Christian Coalition States of America”? Perhaps the atheists will form their own state/country. Some of the hardcore conservatives may think, “Hey, that is just fine, they can have their own state… we can finally get rid of people we disagree with.”
I do not exaggerate when I say this will be the death of the UNITED States. Each state could be its own country.
Or perhaps we will have a Confederate/Union scenario where like-minded states will join together and form their own country… call it red and blue instead of the previous blue/gray of the 1860s.
Even if there is no civil war, there will be no more United States. Without tolerance and compromise we are lost as a nation and as individuals.
Patrick Leyden
Prescott
