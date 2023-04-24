Editor: To Havasu’s prolific writers of letters to the Editor, please change the channel from the Blame Game, stop the name calling, and the same endless topic you feel we all want to read about in your many letters.
Surely you have opinions or even some constructive ideas about other things that are important to your fellow citizens of this city, state and country.
Maybe those of you who love to verbally duke it out with each other on a somewhat regular basis should get together somewhere, preferably where no alcohol is served, and see if you are willing to say the same things to each other face to face.
Get all that seething vitriol your letters display out of your systems, then maybe you could write more verifiable facts and fewer emotional opinions.
Or maybe just take a walk, read a good book, listen to music, enjoy friends and family
