Editor: To Havasu’s prolific writers of letters to the Editor, please change the channel from the Blame Game, stop the name calling, and the same endless topic you feel we all want to read about in your many letters.

Surely you have opinions or even some constructive ideas about other things that are important to your fellow citizens of this city, state and country.

