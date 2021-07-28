Editor: To N.J. Rose, who wrote about the “peaceful protests” of Black Lives Matter: I would like some of whatever you are taking. You are comparing Jan. 6 to the year of riots from Antifa and BLM? You think that interrupting politician’s work for two hours is worse than 2.1 billion dollars of damage (mostly to minority communities) and approximately 19 people killed?
The total cost of your “insurrection” (maybe the worst insurrection in history — no one was armed!) on Jan. 6, was $1.5 million. That is .07% of the cost of the burn-loot-murder riots across our nation. Oh, and those “moms” in Portland — they were Antifa members and their mothers.
Any mother who condones her child burning down buildings or attacking police officers should have her mom title revoked. Would you encourage your kids to murder or riot?
I hope you wake up from your wokeness, before they decide you aren’t woke enough and one day you get canceled.
V. Cox
Fort Mohave
(3) comments
v - [thumbdown][spam][angry][thumbdown]
What's wrong "Bobber"? Does that not make sense to you?
Common sense is something foreign to 'Bobber'.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.