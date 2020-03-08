Author Stephanie Lahart best summed up personal integrity with the adage “Say what you mean and mean what you say.” It’s a concept that often flies over the heads of the people we elect to revise, modify and craft the laws we are supposed to live by.
Case in point was a discussion this past week about a law that effectively would let you all but ignore speed limit signs. For most of us, a speed limit sign is a definitive statement about the top-end speed we are allowed to drive on state, county and local roads.
In other words, if a speed limit sign says 75 mph, it means we are to drive no faster than 75 mph.
Say what you mean and mean what you say.
But according to the logic of a new proposed law in Arizona, Senate Bill 1669, a speed limit sign is only a suggestion of how fast you should drive. It doesn’t mean what it says. What it would mean, according to this proposed law, is criminal penalties can be imposed only on someone driving at least 20 miles over the posted speed. That means no chance of arresting someone doing 95 on rural interstates with a 75 mph limit. This proposed law also would wipe out civil traffic fines for those who are doing only 10 miles over the posted limit on highways and open roads.
If this is the direction lawmakers want to go, they’d be better off avoiding the confusion of it all and just get rid of speed limit signs altogether. That makes about as much sense as the lunacy of SB 1669.
— Verde News
