Since this is International Dark Sky Week, it seemed like a perfect time to address the growing light pollution in Lake Havasu City. When we bought our home here over 15 years ago, one of the things that attracted us to the city was the beautiful dark skies and low use of bright street lights.
Upon investigating I found that the city had a lighting ordinance that required all residential lighting to be shielded, along with restrictions on lighting output (lumens). I was told that this ordinance was created to minimize light pollution per the desires and requests of the residents. I was thrilled to find a city to relocate to that restricted light pollution, as the rural area we moved from was being over run with development ruining it.
Unfortunately some residents here are changing their exterior light fixtures to bright non-shielded fixtures and new houses being built have bright exterior lights lighting them up like a Vegas hotel.
Apparently the building plan checkers aren’t even following the city ordinance thus allowing non-conforming lighting on new construction.
The other bummer are those bright white LED light bulbs instead of the soft warm white that produce more than enough light ouput without the harsh glare. This combined with residents stringing “market lights”, and those wonderful obnoxious high output flood lights are creating light pollution that is seriously affecting our famous Arizona dark skies, not to mention spilling out into other’s properties.
Think of your lighting like a sprinkler system, would you turn it up and shower the neighbors backyard or spray into their windows?
When you are in your lit area look at your neighbors homes, if you are lighting up their building or shining light across the wash, you are most likely intruding into their space with your lighting. I asked the city code enforcement person about why they don’t enforce the lighting ordinance, I was told that they don’t enforce the ordinance unless someone complains, then they will take action to correct the issue.
I understand that they don’t have the personnel to police such things but hopefully people will realize what they are doing and make some positive changes. It it my thought that many people who move here from larger cities are not aware of the ordinance nor do they realize the negative affect they create by illuminating the entire neighborhood with unnecessary light output.
You can provide a safe parameter of lighting around your home with “dark sky” rated fixtures or just use lamps that produce the lumen output specified in the lighting ordinance. No matter what kind of fixtures you have, always avoid the bright white LED lamps for exterior lighting.
Unshielded light fixtures create awful light pollution but bright white LEDs and flood lights are the worst, they can glare into neighbors windows that are a block away without you even realizing it. And if you are one of those who have those “market lights” covering your yard, be kind and only turn them on if you are utilizing the area. It is unlikely that the neighbors appreciate their property being lit up like a Christmas Tree lot every night.
Please think about your exterior lighting and maybe take some positive action to preserve our beautiful dark desert skies. Happy International Dark Sky Week!
Majority rules
Editor: Some recent letter writers called me out by name, accusing me of spreading conspiracy theories, telling me to move to Russia, and calling me a Communist because I support President Trump. I had to laugh. I’m glad that my letters arouse such heated emotion in those who do not agree with my opinions.
One letter writer reminded me that Republicans were the minority in Arizona and as such, why did I think I had a voice in our government? After all, the writer said, “Majority rules.” Since I’m supposedly in the minority in politics, I have a question that I hope can be answered without name-calling. Why do you expect the majority of Americans to conform to the minority when it comes to transgenders? There are only about one percent of people in America who identify as transgender, so those people are clearly in the minority.
I thought that maybe we should start a transgender league but realized the reason we don’t is because of the low number of transgenders who identify as such. And so, of course, women’s sports is the one to suffer, all in the name of “inclusiveness.” In this case, the majority is supposed to shut up and let the minority rule.
Generations have worked long and hard to raise this country’s views on women, and now the Left is telling us we aren’t supposed to complain when biological men take over biological women’s sports, or when a biological man is named Woman of the Year. The left has even tried to strip women of motherhood, calling them “birthing person” instead. Now Disney is going to stop saying ladies and gentlemen and boys and girls. It is crazy times in America when a small minority can dictate to the majority.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
[294 words]
Prepare now
Editor: Although I suspect the GOP will win back the US House, and perhaps the US Senate, by the end of the year it may be that our country is already in an economic recession.The Fed is predicting rate increases at least four more times to stop inflation but, just like the mid-term election, it may be too late. Add in the fact that Ukraine produces a significant volume of wheat and corn for the world, with the Russian invasion their seed may not get planted this year. Much of the fertilizing materials comes from Russia, so our farmers may be desperate to find the product. That old adage rears its head again … low supply means higher prices. And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that China is buying up America’s farmland for food for their people.
Gas prices will continue to rise affecting store products and shipping costs throughout the country.
My goal today is to ask the city and the county to prepare now for our residents in need. We are already experiencing housing shortages for low to middle income families, although the rate hikes will level off the real estate market. It’s a positive step that Planning & Zoning are working with developers, but construction costs may increase making it not-so affordable and will take time to build. Until then, how will this increase our homelessness? And what can we do now?
Rather than spend the Covid relief money as discussed, perhaps some of those funds can be allocated for non-profit food banks, Meals on Wheels, or for soup kitchens. Some funds could be set aside for local applicants to obtain direct payments for motel stays or college dorm use. If my doom-and-gloom scenario doesn’t happen, then funds can easily be reassigned to the original purpose such as water or streets. Let’s hope I’m really wrong on this one.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
[314 words]
Being heard
Editor: I have a suggestion for all conservatives who feel they’re being censored, and their words aren’t heard by the people through mainstream media and big tech. They should tune into the late night comedians, like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon. They all report on whatever folks on the right have said or done that day, and man, they are a hoot! They bring out the humor in all the right-wing quotes of the day.
Now, I realize it isn’t very fair, since there are no late night hosts on the right who make fun of the left, but that’s just because those of you on the right are lacking a sense of humor. Too bad science hasn’t developed a humor transplant. I’m sure many on the left would be willing doners, since we have lots of humor to spare.
I would like to point out, though, that there’s a lot of conservative words being displayed all over Havasu. There’s the eff Biden flags, trumpy flags, and of course, let’s go Brandon. You also have that eff Biden truck all over town displaying its filth for all the children to see!
NJ Rose
Lake Havasu City
[194 words]
