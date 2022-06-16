Editor: A little reality, please. John Wensing writes a ridiculous article and speaks volumes about his mindset and attitudes on "Politics and Personalities," on April 27. Trying to be snarky really does not make anyone sound smarter. You have proved it yet again. It frustrates me to no end when people blather on negatively about anything deemed conservative. Be it Trump, FOX News or Glen Beck. In what world does anyone read a left-wing “newspaper” from cover to cover in attempt to learn truth about anything? Truth comes from an open mind being filled with varying amounts of information from multitudes of sources.
Your drivel about Donald Trump stealing an election is so biased toward fantasy one can only assume that you are one of those die-hard Trump haters who refuses to allow any new information to sneak into your cranium. How’s old tater-brain Joe working for you by the way? Defend that! Read any news about John Durham’s investigation yet?
Trumps New York “fines” are a perfect case of someone screaming “fire” in a theatre when smoke is shown on the screen as part of a movie.
The States Attorney pushing the case against the Trump Organization (not Trump personally) is as biased against Trump as you are.
She ran for her office (States Attorney) promising to put him in jail for something if elected. Two of her attorneys under her direction have already left her office complaining of her abuse of the system in his case. Just because a liberal, left wing judge and Trump hater places a fine against Trump’s organization to compel documents they say they don’t possess means just that. An appeal to a higher, less biased court is under way.
And Communist wife? That’s where you really show your bias. She is an American citizen, raising a family in her country of choice that she applied for citizenship with.
She also passed a test administered by our government to prove her qualifications to become a member of our country. My guess is, that you, John, would fail that quiz as equally as “your president” is failing America.
Vince Moreschi
Lake Havasu City
