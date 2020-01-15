Editor: Today I had my second “run in” with the volunteer gate keepers at La Paz County Park. I am a winter visitor, this year for seven months, last year for six months. I stopped by to renew my gate permit for another year. I don’t live there and rarely visit now, but do have friends there. I showed the volunteer my driver’s license and last year’s permit. He proceeded to ask me why don’t I register my car with Arizona plates, and why do I have an Arizona driver’s license. He said that too many people think they can be residents when they only live here six months of the year, etc. I felt like I was a criminal under investigation. This is the second gate volunteer to interrogate me this season. The first was in December and he wanted to see my license and registration but I showed him my 2019 gate pass. He then told me to be sure to stop at the office and get my new permit. He was a volunteer last season and is now paid. This one today is from California. Winter residents refer to these volunteers as “gate gestapo.” I can see why! La Paz County needs to give them some training on etiquette and remind them that winter visitors provide most of the income to the park, so treat them a little better, not like criminals.
Vivian Sazama
Parker
