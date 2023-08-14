The headline on the Washington Post editorial put it well: “The Trump indictment’s main finding: Do you want this person as your president?”

The Trump Train is barreling down two tracks at once: legal and political. While the ex-president already faces 78 criminal charges in three cases, with more likely to come in Georgia, he’s also running for a second term and leading the Republican field by a wide margin.

Fred Bonner

BS, voters don't decide what crimes are prosecuted, if you do the crime you should do the time. Remember all those times Trump called for others to be locked up, now he needs to face his transgressions.

Roger Pries

Fred I see that your mouth has overpowered your brain again. All these BS charges agaisnt Trump are just another attack by the rabid left wing demorats. As for the J 6th. protest we are now hearing what was believed all along that it was a set up by Pigloci and her demroat conspirators to frame Trump and all people who supported him. She conducted a sham investigation and when it was over they had egg on theirs faces and got rid of the paperwork that now the republicans want to see. The corruption in our government is at a historic level. There is now reports of voter fraud in Michigan during the 2020 election that was reported to the FBI and the resulting investigation got shut down by non other then Bill Bar the AG at the time. This current administration has been protected by the FBI and DOJ to the point that they don't even bother to hide it. Their arrogance is mind boggling. They've attacked Trump for years now and charged him with crimes that they have committed. This is all by design to keep Trump in the limelight so the voters will keep they eyes off Biden. Biden is a criminal crime lord that has sold his soul out to the highest bidder and if you can't see that then your sir are part of the problem. You and others are so filled with TDS that it clouds your mind.

BoneSpurs McPantsLoad
Supreme Leader of Floridastan

Trump's conviction is not something his opponents want. Please don't frame the indictments as such. Trump's conviction would show that the primacy of rule-of-law is maintained. No person should be able to make assertions about reality and then claim that they are protecting the country by burning it down. There needs to be consequences for actions that violate the spirit and the letter of the law.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The Rule of Law!

