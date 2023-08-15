Editor: I find it amazing that after nine years of constant hatred and accusations against a former president and his cult following, that it is still only alleged and not proven without reasonable doubt. I guess the other side and its cult followers are running on assumptions.
Walter Lloyd
Walter... What I find truly amazing is that you guys aren't screaming about all the bad policies Trump had in place and how he screwed up our lives and economy!
I would think that should be your number 1 priority to make sure Trump doesn't run for President?!
Do you recall when Joe Biden signed 30 Executive Orders during his first couple of days in office, resending a lot of Trump's policies because they were so bad for our safety and economy?
Joe just had to show everyone that the Adults were back in charge.
How's Bidenomics working out on your Bank Account these days?
Why are American Citizens 7 trillion dollars in Credit Card debt?
Maybe Joe can wipe out their debts like he's still trying to wipe out Student Loan debt.
Wanting a stable economy, a savings account and respect from our Allies makes me a "Cult" follower, so be it.
Being able to get this all back, I think I can tolerate a few obnoxious and "Mean Tweets"!
Yep Walter the left has been on a role ever since Trump came down the escalator and made the announcement that he was running for president on the republican ticket. Trump was demorat at one time but apparently he saw the left for what they are and decided enough was enough. It's astounding to see how they have attacked him over the years. He is an outsider and won't cave to their whims. Even the RINO republicans hate him as they are also part of the swamp. The DC swamp has made it very clear that an outsider is not welcome. The swamp protects it's own as they know that they have a good thing going with all the graft and payoffs to enrich-en their bank account. Trump didn't need the money and even didn't take a paycheck. His pay was donated to worthy causes. All these years the left has spent millions and wasted a lot of time trying to take him out instead of using that time and money for the good of our country. The demorats have started a war between the parties with their constant attacks of conservatives and even calling us domestic terrorist. It's gotten so bad that we can't challenge an election without being hunted down like evil dogs. Free speech is being attacked by the highest level of the government. All these indictments against Trump will be wiped out by the supreme court but in the meantime these traitors will use them to keep Trump tied up until the 2024 election. This is exactly how 3rd. world dictatorships operate. Lets Go Brandon
