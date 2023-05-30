Editor: Most people think that there are only three branches of government, the executive, the Judicial, and the Legislative. But there is a little know fourth branch that few people are aware of. The fourth branch is the Grand Jury. The founders of this nation established the grand jury to be a safeguard, to protect the people from unlawful actions committed by people in the other three branches. The 5th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution established the Grand Jury. This fact was well solidified by the U.S. Supreme Court in their decision of the matter of United States v. Williams. Google it! The power of authority of The People, through the Grand Jury, is enormous. The grand jury can investigate and indict anyone in the other three branches. That incudes elected officials, judges and prosecuting attorneys. That is why the other three branches have spent billions of dollars hiding the fourth branch from the people, with the help of the news media. Excerpts from the Supreme Court’s Williams decision are: The grand jury belongs to no branch of the institutional government; the grand jury serves as a kind of buffer the people may rely upon for justice, when officials, including judges, criminally violate the law; The grand jury is an institution separate from the courts, over whose function the courts do not preside; no such supervisory judicial authority exists; The grand jury requires no authorization from the constituting court to initiate an investigation; the grand jury is an investigating body acting independently of either the prosecuting attorney or judge.
