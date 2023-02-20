Editor: This letter is in response to the letter from Michael Pacer, published 2-17-2023, where the writer suggested a retired airborne military laser system could be economically brought back to life for active duty. The aircraft mentioned was not designed to be used as a weapon for military conflict duty. It was a scientific research experiment, and nothing more.
The proper name for it was Airborne Laser Laboratory (ALL). The cost of bring that aircraft into active duty for aerial conflict would be monumental.
It is less costly to simply make a vehicle designed for that specific purpose which is what company’s like Boeing are continually working on. That retired aircraft had more computers in it than weapons grade devices or instruments.
The ALL was followed by other similar experiments, with newer technologies, but the general public will not hear about them for may years. Normally, that type of information, released to the general public, is 2o to 30 years behind the actual events. Which means, that “boneyard” aircraft was 10 years behind the technological state-of-the-art when it was retired.
