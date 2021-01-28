Editor: It is easy to identify the “bad guys.” They are the ones who want to suppress free speech, and suppress the free expression of ideas that they do not agree with in the media today. The bad guys are the ones who want to violate the First Amendment rights of free speech guaranteed to all Americans by the U.S. Constitution The ‘bad guys’ want to disrupt the communications of those they do not agree with politically. From 1933 to 1945 in Germany the bad guys who suppressed the free speech of the German people were the National Democrat Socialist Party also known as the Nazi Party. It is deja vu all over again!
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Te "bad guys" are the conservative/fascist domestic terrorists who attempted a coup under the orders of a maniacal moron who LOST - LOST big time. And now I suggest, Bruce, you take some time and learn exactly what the First Amendment says about "free speech" and rest assured it has nothing to do with private business shutting up ignorant fools.
