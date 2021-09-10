Editor: We now have concrete proof and undeniable evidence that the 2020 Presidential election was a fraud. The proof is Joe Biden. The Democratic party, most media outlets, most of Hollywood, many sports figures and Joe himself, presented Joe as a great leader — fraud, a Uniter-fraud, a strong Commander-in-Chief-fraud, able to gain respect for America around the world-fraud.
He said he would build back better. He has but this is also fraudulent because he led his followers to believe he meant America, he didn’t. He built back better the following:
Russia and OPEC’s ability to control the global economy; China’s influence around the world; The infrastructure of the drug cartels and human traffickers;
The lives of the illegal aliens who walk across our borders, spit on our laws, and enjoy the fruits of our labor.
He tries to pay us off by passing out free money like a Grand Marshall throwing candy in a parade. All who voted for Biden were duped. One big fraud.
Wayne A. Malone
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
lil wayne - More utter nonsense gleaned from FAUX Snooze, NewsSmack and right-wing, idiot-fringe pundits. Just garbage, just ignore.
