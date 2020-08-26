Editor: The Presidential Election is a pivotal one! Words like this are echoed every election. This one is like no other in our lifetime. I pray there is not another like it.
It is not simply a choice between Democrat or Republican, Trump or Biden, it is to choose whether our constitutional republic form of government remains intact or not. Some want to fundamentally change it (burn it down).
They take what makes our country exceptional for granted and claim our short falls are exceptional. No other country in the history of the world had advanced the human race and achieved more good than the USA.
When our anthem is played, we should be standing tall, heads held high with our hand over our heart pounding with pride. On one side we have the Republicans who denounce the violence and anarchy in our streets, who are for less regulation, smaller government, and greater freedom. On the other side we have the Democrats who refuse to denounce violence and encourage “unrest” in our streets, promote a cradle to grave welfare/nanny state, endless regulations, and less freedom.
Who represents your beliefs best? For me it is the Republicans!
Wayne A. Malone Sr.
Lake Havasu City
