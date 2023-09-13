Editor: This letter is in response to a letter titled “The American Way.” In it, the author accuses and singles out county sheriffs of selective law enforcement without even mentioning the national trend of such.
Street sidewalks and parks in our major cities are allowed to be used as dumps for trash and human feces, where open air drug use is allowed, shoplifting goes on unimpeded and our immigration laws are not enforced.
The author also mentioned local control. This administration has removed hundreds of thousands of acres from local control. They have put mandates in place across the board, from swimming pool pumps to ceiling fans, gas stoves, water heaters, the list goes on.
The American Way? I don’t care who anyone voted for in the last election or any other election. I just pray that before this election, instead of getting woke, we all just wake up.
(1) comment
Wayne it's good to see that someone in our community has some sense and isn't afraid to speak the truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.